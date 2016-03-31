Family offers reward for arrest of fatal hit and run driver

A Columbus family is offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the driver in the weekend hit-and-run that left a 14-year-old girl dead.



"She was our angel, our princess. Please feel our pain, I know you have a heart, come forward," says Eula Johnson-Hall, the victim's aunt.



Arie Phillips, 14, was left for dead Sunday night after she was hit by a burgundy or crimson colored pick up truck while walking to Wendy's on Milgen Road with her older brother.



The Phillips family says Arie was in a coma at Midtown Medical Center for three days before passing away Wednesday night.



"The vehicle we are looking for is going to be a burgundy or crimson color crew cab four door cab pick up truck. It does have chrome step rails and chrome or silver alloy wheels," says Columbus Police Corporal Jacob Dunley.



A photograph of the truck was taken from Rite Aid surveillance footage, and Cpl. Dunley says he expects the truck to be damaged in the front right side from the collision.



"Maybe someone you know, maybe a neighbor or a friend that normally parks the vehicle in the driveway out by the road and you start seeing them backing the vehicle up inside the carport, the garage possibly trying to hide something, that's something that we look for in instances like this," Cpl. Dunley said.



The Phillips family says Arie was an honor society student. She wrote poetry and played volleyball and soccer. Now her family is offering a reward for information that will lead to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for taking her life.



"It would mean so much to us, it would bring us so much joy and relief because that's our worry right now that the person that has caused this to a 14-year-old child that was an honor roll student, honor society student, never disrespected anyone, that they would take that life and not even give a care to stop and help," says Deandrea Biggers, the victim's uncle.



If you have any information on the driver or vehicle in this hit and run please call Columbus police at 706-225-4040.

