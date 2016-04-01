Wine Tasting Mingle benefits homeless in Columbus

More than a 1,000 people a year in Columbus are affected by homelessness in some way, but there was a benefit to help those without a home Friday night.

The Homeless Resource Network saw hundreds of people supporting their mission to overcome homelessness in the valley area just by purchasing a $40 ticket to their fundraiser.

Live music, food and a glass of wine seems like a typical night out on the town. However, the social event at The Loft in Uptown Columbus is helping to support those without a home.

"Homeless Resource Network connects people with the resources with the services and resources that they need and they can increase their self sufficiency and their homelessness," said Elizabeth Dillard, Executive Director.

The 3rd annual Wine Tasting Mingle and Silent Auction hopes to raise thousands of dollars. The money will continue fighting homelessness in the valley and provide a variety of resources needed for those living on the streets.

"We have an identification program, we help people with local transportation. We help with writing utility deposits. We have a place where people can store their personal belongings. People can also get their mail at our place and get access to medical services," said Dillard.

The non- profit organization located on 2nd Avenue in Columbus serves close to a 1,000 people a year. With so many needing help, the wine tasting mingle is also a way to get more people involved in their efforts of solving homelessness.

The wine tasting mingle last year raised about $7,000 to help those in the community and they're hoping to pass that amount this year.

The Homeless Resource Network is located at:

2221 Second Avenue

Columbus GA 31902

706-571-3399

Fax- 706.571-0707

www.HomelessResourceNetwork.org

