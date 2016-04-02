Soldiers return home from nine month deployment in Kuwait

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - After months away, it’s home sweet home for approximately 40 soldiers.



Unit 463rd Medical Detachment is now home after nine months of deployment in Kuwait.



The unit has a double mission of providing animal care for military working dogs and food safety for military service members.



Sergeant Francesca Ross says the unit’s goal is to support the department of defense missions and make sure that the fighting forces are being fed safely.



“That’s what our soldiers do, they’re out there checking the trucks, they’re making sure anything that’s coming in to the installations, everything the government buys is not contaminated, and anything the forces are going to put to their mouth is safe to eat," says Sergeant Ross.



During their nine month tour, the unit saved the government $2.4 million by inspecting 52.9 million pounds of food supply for U.S service members.



The unit also managed 84 military working dogs across five countries.



As a result of the hard work, dedication and commitment to the health and welfare of U.S. service members, these soldiers are now able to see their family and friends for good.



“It’s exciting and relieving because you know the military takes good care of them but when their overseas their overseas”, says Michael Myers, who is a parent of a returning soldier.



Sgt. Ross says she is happy to be back home but until the Army decides she needs another duty assignment she hopes to make a difference in her community.

