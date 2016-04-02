3 Columbus natives dead; 4 injured following crash on I-85

NEWNAN, GA (WTVM) – The Coweta County Coroner’s office has confirmed that three Columbus natives have died following a crash on I-85 near exit 56 on Friday, April 1.

Seven people were riding in a Ford Expedition when three of them were ejected from the vehicle. Police officers received a call around 8:11 p.m. concerning the crash.

The coroner pronounced Denyla Biggers, 6, Kayla Wilson, 33, and Nakia Wilson, 35, dead at the scene around 9:30 p.m. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the neck, chest and head.

Four people received injuries and were taken to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta.

This incident is still under investigation.

A family friend has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. If you'd like to help donate, click here.

