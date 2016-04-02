Soldier arrested in deadly Oglethorpe Bridge wreck of Ft. Benning soldier

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police arrested a soldier in connection to the deadly accident that killed 50-year-old Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Morgan.

According to Columbus police, Justin Prohaska, 26, was involved in the accident on Oglethorpe Bridge on Tuesday, March 29. In an attempt to avoid a stopped vehicle, police say Prohaska tried to make an "evasive move" and hit Morgan's Jeep. In CPD police reports of the accident, the stalled vehicle was described as a red pickup truck that left the scene following the accident.

Prohaska turned himself in to police on Friday, April, 1 at 8 a.m. He is charged with following too close, failure to maintain lane and vehicle homicide in the second-degree totaling a $3,500 bond.

Prohaska bonded out of jail on Friday.

RELATED: Soldier ID'ed in Oglethorpe Bridge deadly accident

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.