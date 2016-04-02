Columbus officer stops traffic to help couple reload wood on truck

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus couple is on the lookout for a police officer because they have something very important to tell him - thank you.



Yolanda Arnold and her husband went to Home Depot Saturday morning to buy some wood for a home improvement project.

However, they had a little bit of trouble getting it back to their home, in fact it fell off their truck when they were driving down the road.

The officer stopped traffic to help the couple reload and secure the wood so that it would stay put.



Several others also gave the couple a helping hand.

Arnold says the good deed may her feel wonderful for being part of such a loving community.



