Phenix City mayor declares 'Music Appreciation Day' thanks to one teen

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Music lovers in Phenix City now have a new day to celebrate and it's all thanks to one teen.



Sierra Eastridge is a junior at Central High School. This is her fifth year as a musician.

Eastridge met with Mayor Eddie Lowe and presented the idea of music appreciation day to city council.



Finally after her compelling reasoning for this day, she was presented with a proclamation by Mayor Lowe. This proclamation created a day for music appreciation.



“They told me they would vote on it, then they voted and they've come to present it and I feel really blessed by the opportunity”, said Eastridge.



The mayor is proud that Eastridge was able to be a leader and set the bar high for others to follow.



“The greatest attribute is courage and I'm proud that she was able to show that, engage with the community, engage the council, to be able to have something as far as doing this proclamation”, said Mayor Lowe.



Eastridge plays the guitar, clarinet, baritone, saxophone and keyboard. Her main purpose for pitching the proclamation is to shed light on how the art of music can impact the city.



“I think that it's going to not only bring an appreciation and a love for music, I think it's going to bring unity and inclusion to the city and I'm really happy about that”, said Eastridge.



Mayor Lowe expects Music Appreciation Day to become an annual event for Phenix City.



Eastridge says music is what binds all of her classmates together and this is something she wants to see here in Phenix City. She hopes that with a day like this others will appreciate the endless hours that go into preparing for concerts.

