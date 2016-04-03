CPD: 2 armed robbers demand to see the safe at Hampton Inn

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for two suspects who entered the Hampton Inn on Whitesville Road demanding to see the safe.

According to the police report, a clerk standing outside the south side of the building was taking a smoke break when he saw two men approaching him around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

The worker told police that both suspects aimed their guns at him and forced him inside the hotel. Once they were back inside the hotel, a suspect wearing all black served as the lookout guy while the other suspect dressed in a hooded sweatshirt and a multi colored bandana made the clerk go behind the counter.

The clerk reportedly told the armed men that he did not have access to the safe. The suspect in the red hooded sweatshirt grabbed the cash register and took money before running away. Both men were brandishing semi-automatic handguns.

One of the perpetrators is described as a black man with a light complexion, weighs about 130-140 pounds, and stands about 5’-10” to 5’- 11” inches. He was wearing a multi-color bandana covering his face and white latex style gloves.

The second suspect stands about 5’-11’ to 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 230 lbs. He was also wearing black mechanic style gloves.

If you know anything about the suspects, you're asked to contact the Columbus Police Department's Patrol Division at 706-653-3300.



Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.