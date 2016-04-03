Family of I-85 car accident victims praying through difficult time

The Coweta County Coroner’s office has confirmed that three Columbus residents have died following a crash on I-85 near exit 56 on Friday April 1. There was a total of seven people who occupied a Ford Expedition when three of them were ejected from the vehicle. Police officers received a call around 8:11 p.m. concerning the accident.

It's been an emotional few days for another family in Columbus. Three of their family members were killed in a tragic accident on I-85 in Coweta County Friday.

The family spoke out about how they are dealing with the loss.

Balloons, pictures and stuffed animals makes up a memorial in memory of three family members gone too soon. 15-year-old Dequondre Biggers is still in shock after losing his younger sister, mother and aunt in a tragic car accident.

"They all was special to me," said Biggers.

Biggers was a passenger in the Ford Expedition traveling on I -85 north Friday night in Newnan. 6-year old, Denyla Biggers, her mother 33-year-old Kayla Wilson and Kayla's sister, 35-year-old Nikia Wilson were ejected from the vehicle during the accident.

Family members here say Kayla Wilson was a sweet, loving, and caring individual person. With five kids of her own, she also had two step-daughters.

"She was a mother to my kids when I wasn't able to be there. I'm going to miss her. I never got a chance to thank her again," said Karen Sutton, friend of Kayla Wilson.

"Her smile. She's funny. She keep all her kids in check. We all behave and have manners. I'm going to miss a lot about my mom," said Biggers.

Dequondre Biggers and his siblings also suffered another tragic loss recently.

Just last Sunday a cousin in the family was hit by a vehicle as she was walking along a sidewalk on Flat Rock Road in Columbus. The 14-year-old girl, Arie Phillips died days later.

With hugs and plenty of tears, the family vows to come together through this difficult time.

"I just want to get the chance to talk to them one more time because this is just so hard," said Laquita Whitaker.

Both sisters still have children in serious condition at Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta. With plenty of support, they plan to help raise the children of Kayla and Nakia Wilson.

A family friend has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. If you'd like to help donate, click here.

