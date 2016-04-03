12-year-old Columbus boy hit by truck on Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A 12-year-old Columbus boy was struck by a truck Saturday evening while playing in the street, according to police.

Officers from the Columbus Police Department responded to the scene around 6 p.m. on Natchez Drive, near Forrest Road in east Columbus, shortly after the incident.

The boy's condition is not known at this time. Police are not releasing the victim's name or the driver of the vehicle.

It is unknown if charges will be filed against the driver.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.