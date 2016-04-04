LaGrange man arrested after punching police officer; incident caught on video

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A man who punched a LaGrange police officer was arrested after the assault was captured on video.

In a report by the LaGrange Daily News, video obtained by the newspaper shows a LaGrange police officer responding to a call at Lucy Morgan Homes on Borton Street in LaGrange. The incident happened around 3 p.m. on April 2.

LaGrange Chief of Police Lou Dekmar confirmed the incident happened - and says police arrived to the scene from a disturbance call on the suspect, identified as David Noles.

Noles was asked to put a child down by the officer, identified as Officer Brady Pike. Once he put the child down, video obtained by the LaGrange Daily News shows the man punching Officer Pike in the face as he resists arrests.

A struggle followed, and the man was taken into custody. The newspaper obtained two videos, which show a small crowd of people around, including children, when the fight was taking place. Children can be heard crying in the background, as an unseen woman says the children are the godchildren of the suspect.

Dekmar says the officer's body pack, including his body camera, fell off during the fight. He said there is a partial recording and it is currently a part of the investigation and will not be released at this time. Officer Pike was not able to call for backup, and Dekmar said others, including a bystander, helped the officer subdue Noles.

The officer was treated with an injured nose and cuts to his face, and is OK. Noles is being held in the Troup County Jail on a $7,000 bond.

The LaGrange Daily News posted the videos of the assault on YouTube.

DISCLAIMER: The uncensored video contains graphic language and language. Viewer discretion is advised. You can watch it by clicking here.

