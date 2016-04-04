OPD: No correlation between train collision and derailment

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The train line that was the scene of a massive derailment last week had another accident on its tracks on Monday.



The Norfolk Southern line reopened on Monday following the derailment on April 1. One of the first cargo trains through the tracks was involved in an accident with a cement truck on the 600 block of Old Columbus Road around 9:44 a.m. CDT.



The cement truck, which was from Oconee Concrete out of Milledgeville, GA, was driving through a private crossing when it crossed in front of the train.



“Obviously trains don’t stop very quick so the train was not able to get stop,” says Captain Shane Healey of the Opelika Police Department.



The cargo train was carrying tree logs and was finally able to stop about a half a mile away from the point of impact.



"Once the train gets repaired it will be able to move on,” says Shane.



Emergency crews were on scene for clean-up efforts, and a tow truck was used to remove parts of the concrete truck.



No injuries were reported in this accident or the derailment Friday.



Captain Healey says there was no correlation between the accident and the derailment other than the fact that they occurred on the same railroad.



The derailment was caused by a wiped out bridge and the collision was from the driver crossing the railroad tracks while a train was coming.

