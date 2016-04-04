Columbus restaurant collects donations for grief-stricken family of crash victims

Minnie's Uptown Restaurant located on 8th Street in Columbus is trying to raise money for the family of Kayla Wilson, a former worker at the popular eatery, who died Friday night in a tragic accident.



Wilson's 6-year-old daughter Denyla Biggers and sister 35-year-old Nikia Wilson were all ejected from a Ford Expedition driven by Kayla on I-85 in Coweta County.



Seven people were in the SUV headed to Taccoa, GA to see a dying relative. Four other children were also injured and transported to Egleston Children's hospital in Atlanta.

Kayla's 8-year-old son was among the injured. He was admitted to ICU but was moved to a regular room despite needing to undergo reconstructive face surgery.



The Georgia State Patrol said Kayla lost control of the wheel, hit the side wall and flipped the vehicle several times.



News of the tragedy has not only left the families in shock, but also the workers at Minnie's.



"We are honoring the family of Kayla by collecting donations for the family all week. It started on Sunday and we got about $100 and I was so moved by the number of customers who were willing to help," added Stephanie Fortune.



Kayla had only been on the job for about two months, but they say her joyful persona will be missed.



Debra Pittman, Kayla's foster mother, said it's hard to believe her baby and granddaughter are gone along with Nikia.



"I was in disbelief and still in disbelief," explained Pittman.



The family now faces the daunting task of burying three relatives and are asking for help from the community.

"Just pray and ask God how you can help. No amount is too small whether it's prayer, coming by to see the family or financially," stated Pittman.



A relative has set up a GoFundMe account if you would like to donate to help with funeral expenses and with the well being of the children left motherless.

Nikia leaves behind one child while Kayla has four surviving children.



A Wells Fargo bank account has also been set up in the name The Wilson Family Burial Fund.



Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.