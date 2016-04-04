Columbus restaurant collects donations for grief-stricken family - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus restaurant collects donations for grief-stricken family of crash victims

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

  • More on the WebMore>>

  • Car washes raise money for I-85 crash victims' family

    Car washes raise money for I-85 crash victims' family

    Tuesday, April 5 2016 5:21 PM EDT2016-04-05 21:21:35 GMT
    Friday, April 8 2016 9:15 PM EDT2016-04-09 01:15:02 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    The community continues to step up and support a Columbus family who recently lost three relatives in tragic car crash last weekend.  Denyla Biggers, 6, her mother 33-year-old Kayla Wilson, and Kayla's sister 35-year-old Nikia Wilson died in a car crash in Coweta County last Friday, April 1.  

    More >>

    The community continues to step up and support a Columbus family who recently lost three relatives in tragic car crash last weekend.  Denyla Biggers, 6, her mother 33-year-old Kayla Wilson, and Kayla's sister 35-year-old Nikia Wilson died in a car crash in Coweta County last Friday, April 1.  

    More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Minnie's Uptown Restaurant located on 8th Street in Columbus is trying to raise money for the family of Kayla Wilson, a former worker at the popular eatery, who died Friday night in a tragic accident.

Wilson's 6-year-old daughter Denyla Biggers and sister 35-year-old Nikia Wilson were all ejected from a Ford Expedition driven by Kayla on I-85 in Coweta County.

Seven people were in the SUV headed to Taccoa, GA to see a dying relative. Four other children were also injured and transported to Egleston Children's hospital in Atlanta.

Kayla's 8-year-old son was among the injured. He was admitted to ICU but was moved to a regular room despite needing to undergo reconstructive face surgery.

The Georgia State Patrol said Kayla lost control of the wheel, hit the side wall and flipped the vehicle several times.

News of the tragedy has not only left the families in shock, but also the workers at Minnie's.

"We are honoring the family of Kayla by collecting donations for the family all week. It started on Sunday and we got about $100 and I was so moved by the number of customers who were willing to help," added Stephanie Fortune.

Kayla had only been on the job for about two months, but they say her joyful persona will be missed.

Debra Pittman, Kayla's foster mother, said it's hard to believe her baby and granddaughter are gone along with Nikia.

"I was in disbelief and still in disbelief," explained Pittman.

The family now faces the daunting task of burying three relatives and are asking for help from the community.

"Just pray and ask God how you can help. No amount is too small whether it's prayer, coming by to see the family or financially," stated Pittman.

A relative has set up a GoFundMe account if you would like to donate to help with funeral expenses and with the well being of the children left motherless.

Nikia leaves behind one child while Kayla has four surviving children.

A Wells Fargo bank account has also been set up in the name The Wilson Family Burial Fund.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly