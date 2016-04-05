Columbus pastor responds to church vandal's sentencing

Church leaders at one of the 10 Columbus churches that were vandalized in 2014 say justice was served Friday when one of the suspects received his sentence.

Reginald Weeks-Lewis was sentenced to five years in prison and 15 years probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of vandalism to a place of worship and second degree burglary.



"America has gotten away from the principles and the core values that God has instilled in us, so I feel it's important for us to hold up our standard and be an example," says Apostle Lewis Clemons, Senior Pastor at Kingdom Awareness International.



According to the Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk, Weeks-Lewis has already served two years of his five-year sentence since his arrest.



“That was a soul that was not ministered to, but we still offer him our forgiveness,” says Apostle Clemons.



Preston Kennedy, who police say was an accomplice, contributed to the $13,000 in damage at the Kingdom Awareness Church and was sentenced in 2014 to two years in prison and 15 years probation.



Clemons says almost every room in the church was vandalized - the sanctuary, the offices, the restrooms and the church van. The suspects also stole sound equipment, TVs and a gaming system that was in the children's ministry.



“We forgive them, we pray for them, we hold no animosity in our hearts towards them and we hope they will find somewhere in their hearts that they will forgive themselves and accept Christ so they won’t be repeat offenders,” says Apostle Clemons.



WTVM reached out to a number of the other churches that were vandalized, but none of the other pastors were available for comment.

