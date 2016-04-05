Medical marijuana expansion shot down, but advocates are still fighting

Less than two weeks after Georgia lawmakers wrapped up their 2016 session, some representatives are calling for a special session to override decisions on some controversial bills that weren't passed or made into laws.

A lot of focus has been on the religious freedom bill, but some may feel the marijuana issue was overlooked.

It was a seeming victory last year for many Georgia families who use cannabis oil to treat illnesses like cancer, but the legislation came with what some are calling a "catch-22."

Revisions to the controversial medical cannabis expansion bill died in the Georgia State Senate a little over a week ago, after sailing through the Georgia House multiple times.



The bill hoped to extend legal usage to those with autism, PTSD, AIDS, and terminal illnesses. It also hopes to fix legislation that allows for legal possession and usage for some in theory, but bans marijuana growth and transportation in and to the state.



Georgia Representative and bill advocate Allen Peake took to Facebook to voice his reaction to the decision saying, "It is so easy to see why the average citizen of our state hates politics and politicians."



Political agenda was also mentioned when we spoke with the Veterans for Medical Cannabis Access today about cannabis treatment for vets across the country with PTSD.



"The VA is caught up in kind of a political circle where we've actually asked the VA to update their website where they have actually cannabis information for Post Traumatic Stress sufferers for example, and they've refused to do so on a political ground," said Michael Krawitz with the group.



Information on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' website states there is no evidence at this time that marijuana is an effective treatment for PTSD.



Politics aside, the last time we asked, 89 percent of our viewers say they would let their sick child take medical marijuana while only 11 percent wouldn't.

However, Georgia representatives like Buddy Carter have been outspoken on laws that would make marijuana usage more accessible to the public.

"I am adamant in my belief and I believe strongly, that marijuana is a gateway drug and it has no place in our society, we should not be legalizing it, and I call on those states that have legalized it to undo what they've done," said Carter.

