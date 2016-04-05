12-year-old Columbus boy hit by a truck is improving - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

12-year-old Columbus boy hit by a truck is improving

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus boy is showing signs of improvement while being treated at Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta after being hit by a truck on Saturday evening. 

The 12-year-old was playing basketball in the street in front of his home when he was hit by a Ford 250 pick-up truck on Natchez Drive around 5:30 p.m.  
The father spoke out Tuesday afternoon while he was at the hospital in Atlanta.  He said his child suffered some serious injuries from the impact.  

The dad rushed out of the house to find his son lying in the middle of the street bleeding from his ear, and nose with a bone sticking out of his leg. 

Hernandez Hubbard added, “They're just making sure the swelling comes down in his head before they take him off the breathing machine. He has been stable pretty much and he went unresponsive once.”

Police have still not confirmed what caused the accident. The Motor Squad Unit of the Columbus Police Department is still in the preliminary stages of the accident. 

No charges have been filed. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident. 

