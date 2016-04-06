Phenix City residents react to possible AL governor impeachment

"Am I watching a soap opera or the news?" That's a question many people across the country may ask themselves when following the scandalous events unfold in Alabama.

Rumors and accusations of Governor Robert Bentley's alleged affair with one of his former staff members, Rebekah Mason, flared up again following the firing of ALEA secretary Spencer Collier at the end of March.

Bentley has denied having a physical affair with Mason, but that's something some Phenix City residents aren't buying. It's even prompting some locals we talked to Wednesday to side with those seeking to impeach Alabama's Governor.

Watch the video above to hear their opinions.

