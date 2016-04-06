Be There: High school students earn college credit in Dual Enrollment

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An educational paradigm is taking shape in Muscogee County called, Dual Enrollment.

The program allows students to earn high school and college credits at the same time while they are still in high school.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity,” said Dr. Trikella Nelson, Director of Guidance and Counseling for the Muscogee County School District.

The program originated through Georgia SB 132, known as Move On When Ready.

Parents and students received information about MOWR during a workshop Tuesday night Muscogee County Public Education Center on Macon Road.

"We have Columbus State University, Columbus Technical College as well as Georgia Military College here to present. So we have a wealth of knowledge that's right in our backdoor in Columbus, Ga. so we're very blessed to be able to partner with such wonderful advanced educational settings."

MOWR is for juniors and seniors and requirements include:

A recommendation by a high school counselor or principal

Parental permission

An SAT total score of 970 (minimum SAT Critical Reading score of 440 and Math score of 410)

Or an ACT Composite score of 20 or better

3.0 grade point average in high school

For information on applying for dual enrollment click here.

