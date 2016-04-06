Family, friends, and community remembers Arie Phillips during candlelight vigil

Columbus police are on the scene after a pedestrian was hit by a car Sunday night on Milgen Road across from Whisperwood Apartments.

A family held prayer outside of Midtown Medical Center Wednesday afternoon for hit and run victim Arie Phillips,14, who has been in a coma since Sunday night when she was hit by an unidentified person in a red truck on Milgen Road.

A Columbus family is offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the driver in the weekend hit-and-run that left a 14-year-old girl dead.

Arie Phillips' family is begging for the person responsible for her death to come forward (Source: Georgia Ellyse / WTVM)

The 14-year-old girl who was the victim of a hit-and-run on Sunday night has died. Arie Phillips died at 7:16 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner. Her body will not be sent for an autopsy.

Family and friends came together to remember a teen who died days after a hit and run accident in Columbus. (Source: Irisha Jones WTVM)

Remembering a life taken too soon. Family and friends came together Wednesday night to remember a teen girl who died days after a hit and run accident in Columbus more than a week ago.

Arie Phillips died a week ago after she was hit by a vehicle at Flat Rock Rd. Now in the same location stands flowers, teddy bears and balloon left during the vigil by family, friends and supporters.

The vigil was filled with music, words of remembrance and prayer. The high school freshman visiting family in Columbus when she was walking to the store when she was hit by a vehicle on Flat Rock Rd. close to Milgen Rd. The 14-year-old died three days later.

Her father says he is thankful for the support from friends, family and the community since the accident happened on March 27th.



"We're doing what we can it's hard I didn't want to lose my daughter I wouldn't want anybody to have to go through this but like I said tons we're very happy that everybody's been willing to give any type of support," said David Phillips, Father of Arie Phillips.



"Well my daughter was I involved in a hit and run accident back in July and my heart just goes out to the family I definitely had to come out and show some support to the community and if anyone has any information that can lead to an arrest or just justice for this young lady please come forward and help this family" said Valerie Ghant, supporter.

A close friend of Arie's, who lives in Columbus attended the vigil. She said she spoke to her friend on the phone a few hours before the accident.

“We hung out everywhere. We were always together. We had nicknames for each other and a theme song and everything. She was amazing. I wouldn't’t ask for anybody better,” said Ivuielisa Kime.

Columbus police are still looking for the red pickup truck that struck and killed Arie Phillips.

“We need to find the individual. Every day that goes pass. I feel like there is an individual that is on the loose and very dangerous,” said Phillips.

Arie's name was spelled out with candles as part of the vigil and balloons were released into the sky. A private funeral for Arie Phillips is this Saturday at Greater Beallwood in Columbus.

