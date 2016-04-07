Spring Fling 2016 returns to Columbus

The carnival is back in town!

Celebrate the beginning of spring with rides, concessions, games and more at the annual Spring Fling Carnival.

The carnival starts Friday, April 8 and runs through Sunday, April 17 in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot.

Admission for the carnival is free. Ride coupons for single rides are available for purchase daily on the midway.

Parking is free for every day except for opening day. On Friday, April 8, parking is $5 (cash only) beginning at 6 p.m.

The schedule for this year’s Spring Fling is as follows:

Friday, April 8: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Unlimited rides for $15



Saturday, April 9: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Free rides from 11 a.m. – noon

Unlimited rides for $30 from noon – 3 p.m.

No ride specials (hand stamp honored if purchased) from 3 p.m. – close

Sunday, April 10: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Free rides from noon – 1 p.m.

Unlimited rides for $25 from 1 p.m. – close



Monday – Thursday, April 11-14: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Unlimited rides for $20



Friday, April 15: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Unlimited rides for $25



Saturday, April 16: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Free rides from 11 a.m. – noon

Unlimited rides for $30 from noon – 3 p.m.

No ride specials (hand stamp honored if purchased) from 3 p.m. – close



Sunday, April 17: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Free rides from noon – 1 p.m.

Unlimited rides for $25 from 1 p.m. – close



This year’s carnival also features the following performances:

Sea Lion Splash

As the only traveling sea lion exhibit in the United States, "Sea Lion Splash" is a fun and unique sea lion performance showcasing California and South American sea lions!



"The biggest thing we want with our show is to be able to have people see these animals up close to realize what they are and how intelligent they are,” says trainer Zayna Alexandra. “So that maybe, they can go out and actually do something to help them."

Horses, Horses, Horses

Come see Lisa Dufresne and her horses perform in the unique show that will entertain and amaze you and your family. Lisa, a horse owner since her teens, will perform a variety of circus-style and comedy acts with her trained horses – one Friesian, one Arabian, and a group on miniature stallions.

For more information, visit the Columbus Civic Center’s website at this link.

