CPD: Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect arrested on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - CPD has made an arrest on the March 2016 armed robbery of a Columbus Wells Fargo.

On March 18 at 11:51 a.m., the Wells Fargo, located at 5590 Milgen Rd., police went to the scene where a man, later identified as Christopher Belt, approached a teller with a pistol and demanded money.

After receiving an undetermined amount of money, Belt fled the bank in a gold Ford Fusion in an unknown direction.

The Columbus Police Department Robbery/Assault Unit along with the FBI responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

On April 5, the robbery/assault Unit, the FBI along with members from the Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant/arrest warrant at a house on Eddy Drive and took Belt into custody without incident and later transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

Police say information from witnesses and the bank’s surveillance footage were critical in their investigation.

When we asked investigators how much money was taken, they said they do no release amounts in bank robberies.

Belt will not have a recorder’s court hearing in Muscogee County. Investigators say this is a federal case and Belt will go straight to federal court.

