Funeral for Montgomery woman killed in officer-involved shooting held Friday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) - The funeral for Melissa Boarts, the woman killed in an officer-involved shooting earlier this week, was held on Friday.

Boarts, 36, of Montgomery, was killed on April 3. According to police, two Auburn police officers shot her because they claimed she was charging at them with a weapon. Boarts's family said she was only armed with a small knife.

According to a news release, on Sunday, April 3 at around 3:40 p.m. CDT, Auburn police officers responded to a complaint of a suicidal motorist, identified as Boarts, on I-85 headed toward Auburn.

Officers located the vehicle traveling southbound on I-85 towards Macon County. After following the vehicle for several miles, the driver stopped on Red Creek Road in Macon County.

Auburn Police Chief Paul Register says when she exited her car, she charged the officers with a weapon in a threatening manner, forcing his officers to fire. Boarts died at the scene.



"These are officers that have been here for several years, they are veterans and they have faced difficult situations before and I am very confident and comfortable with their response with what they faced," Register said.

"This life was unnecessarily squashed out, she should be alive today, but instead her parents and sisters are planning her funeral," Julian McPhillips, the family's attorney, said on April 5.

Boarts family called her shooting death "absolutely outrageous," and said that police did not do anything to help her. Her parents said that she was dealing with mental health issues, including manic depressive disorder, in a statement released by the family's lawyer.

"I expect they will try and whitewash it and say she was armed, it was a pocket knife and she is about as big as her twin 5'4", 130 pounds at most. The fact that they shot her is outrageous and asinine and those who provided the equipment and those that did it should be very strongly punished, in my opinion," he said.

Her funeral was held at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery, according to her obituary.

