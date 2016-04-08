UPDATE: Columbus police car crashes into fence after attempt to stop stolen vehicle

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer vehicle was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

The Columbus Police Department confirms that an officer was attempting to stop a black F-150 truck on Friday afternoon. This caused the officer's car to veer off the road into the fence of a nearby building.

The truck also crashed into a pole, and according to police the truck was stolen out of Alabama. The people inside the vehicle were arrested.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

