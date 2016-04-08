Community says goodbye to Columbus man, friend of local media

Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a Columbus who was a longtime, devoted friend to local media.



Robert “Cory” Pylant, 46, made it a point to call TV and radio stations in the area, just to talk to those in the industry who work in front of the camera.



Loved ones met at the McMullen Funeral Home at 3874 Gentian Blvd on Friday afternoon, sharing stories and fond memories of Cory.

After a ceremony in the funeral home’s chapel, Cory was then laid to rest at Parkhill Cemetery.

He died Tuesday, April 5 of complications from surgery.



WTVM’s thoughts are with his family. His phone calls will be missed by all in the newsroom.

