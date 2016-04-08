Bowling for Kids' Sake raises money for kids in the valley

Some community partners had a chance to try their hand at making a lucky strike while raising money for kids in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Every year, Bowling for Kids' Sake has raised more than $30,000 and Friday night, those who support Big Brothers Big Sisters came out to show their continued support at the 15th annual event.

Knocking down those bowling pins one by one, several organizations and businesses in Columbus stepped out for a night of fun to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Chattahoochee Valley.

"Basically brings them together. Gives our mentors time to connect with them in an activity they both can enjoy. It's great opportunity for us to thank our sponsors," said Greg Hudgison, Director of Public Relations for the Family Center.

Bowl for Kids' Sake is the non-profit organization's largest fund-raising event. Each team raised $160 to bowl.

"They have over done that. They have gone above and beyond and we are so grateful for their support," Hudgison said.

More than 20 sponsors came out to raise money for services that benefits the kids and mentors in the program.

"It's an opportunity for liberty to really be involved in the lives of children, and it also gives Liberty employees an opportunity to kind of get together with BBBS. It helps the growth and we believe in helping the growth of the community," said Marshelia Adams, Liberty Utilities.

Along with raising funds, this event was also an opportunity to match role models with area kids.

"It is critically for our young people, both boys and girls to have someone to mentor to them. Someone to help them that may not have the family structure at home" said Hudgison.

Bowling for Kids' Sake will continue Saturday night when mentors and their "littles" take over the bowling alley on AMF Peach Lanes on Bradley Park in Columbus from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

