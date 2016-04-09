Junior League of Columbus makes fashion statement for poverty awareness

You might have seen a lot of women wearing little black dresses around the city in the last week.

Yes, it’s a fashion statement, but it’s also a campaign to raise awareness for a poverty right here in the Chattahoochee Valley.



“People have been wearing them to their kids soccer games and wearing these buttons and just been trying to have people ask about, them and give them some facts about poverty in our area," says Junior League President Ellen Lane.

But what Lane didn’t say was these women were wearing the same little black dress everyday for five straight days. The group is one of thirteen chapters in Georgia participating in this to raise awareness about poverty.



“There are more than 6,000 families in Muscogee County that live in poverty, and those young children need diapers. Diapers are expensive and aren’t covered by federal assistance programs like WIC," Lane said.



Poverty affects over 1.8 million residents in Georgia, that’s why these women are collecting diapers to donate to families with babies and toddlers. Because of this, the diaper drive is yearlong.



“We don’t want anyone to make the choice to reuse a diaper or leave their child in a diaper that’s wet because they don’t have a way to get more," Lane said.

The Junior League of Columbus is still collecting packs of diapers of any brand and size. So far, more than $1,000 has been collected as well as an abundance of diapers. You can donate by clicking here.



The Junior League of Columbus is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

