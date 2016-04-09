José Zozaya is the anchor of News Leader 9 Weekend Morning and reports three nights a week for WTVM.

José Zozaya joined WTVM News Leader 9 as a Multimedia Journalist in March 2016 after graduating from the University of Florida in December with a degree in Journalism. Jose was named weekend morning anchor in August 2017.

Before arriving at WTVM News Leader 9, José worked for NBC 6 in South Florida.

During his time at UF, José covered a variety of issues for WUFT News and the city newspapers, including local politics, community redevelopment and campus life. After working for the weekly Spanish-language radio program Noticias WUFT-FM, José anchored and produced WUFT’s daily news update, “News in 90.” He then hosted the weekly politics segment for WUFT’s live news broadcast, “First at Five,” and before graduating, had the opportunity to co-anchor the main broadcast.

José was born in Pittsburgh, PA, but soon moved to Venezuela, then relocating to South Florida with his family.

José is excited to start his career in the South and serve the Chattahoochee Valley community. When he’s not working, he loves to watch movies on Netflix, follow his sports teams, eat good food, and of course, spend time with his family.

You can contact José via email, jzozaya@wtvm.com, on Twitter @jzozayaWTVM, or on Facebook Jose Zozaya WTVM.