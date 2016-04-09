Phenix City shows 'Compassion with a Coke' to residents

Some people in east Alabama had a chance to 'Share a Coke' with people in Phenix City and Russell County Saturday.

This is part of a new initiative in Phenix City to bring the community together. After several months of planning, Phenix City held their first Compassion Day to show an act of kindness.

To highlight the theme of "compassion, caring and sharing," 4,800 Coca-Colas and hot dogs were passed out as a way to show love and kindness.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe says he thought of the idea months ago. He said he saw the words 'Share a Coke' on bottles in the convenience store one day after working out.

"I said that's pretty personable, that's a great idea. So from that came to my mind that why don't we have something where we can say 'Share a Coke with Phenix City.' I'm a firm believer of acts of kindness and loving people and doing things for the right reasons," Lowe said.

Hundreds of residents came out for the first-ever Compassion Day at the Phenix City Amphitheater.

The Russell County Education Retirees Association were part of the act of kindness by passing out and sharing free cokes, hot dogs and popcorn to everyone in attendance.

Lowe enlisted their help because he says this group knows all to well how to show compassion to others.

"We're hoping to make Phenix City a more caring place and a happier place to be and it will encourage others to come out. As the mayor said, we want to change this from Sin City-Phenix City to God's country," said Lillian Baker with the Russell County Education Retirees Association.

They were also thanking residents who continue to help the city live up to it's name of Positively Phenix City.

"You have to be willing to be the sacrificial lamb and I'm willing to be that person to help raise Phenix City which is the number one thing a leader has to have because it's never about you," said Lowe.

Several schools from Russell County and Phenix City provided entertainment during the four-hour event. Because of the outpouring of support and positive reaction, Mayor Lowe is hoping to make Compassion Day an annual event.

The mayor is also hoping to have the words "Share a Coke with Phenix City" printed on the coke cans in the future.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.