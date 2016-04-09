UPDATE: Funeral arrangements set for congressional hopeful Bobby Scott

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Attorney and U.S. Congressional hopeful Bobby Scott has passed away.

According to the Muscogee County Coroner's office, Scott was pronounced dead at his home at 2:57 p.m. on Saturday of diabetic ketoacidosis. He was 40 years old.

Scott announced that he would run for a chance to face Congressman Sanford Bishop in 2016 for his congressional seat in February. He would have faced Greg Duke in the May 24 elections.

Scott, who was raised as a part of a military family and born on Fort Stewart, graduated from Georgia State University and earned his law degree from the University of Georgia Law School, according to his campaign website biography.

A memorial service will be held at JC Harwell & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel, 2157 East St, Covington, GA on Wednesday, April 13, 2016 beginning at 11:00 A.M. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m., according to his obituary.

Other than his parents, survivors include his son, Robert Stearns Scott of Columbus, GA and a brother, William “Bill” Scott, Jr, as well as extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NRA, P. O. Box 420648, Palm Coast, FL 32142-0648.

