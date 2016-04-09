Congressional hopeful, attorney Bobby Scott passes away - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Funeral arrangements set for congressional hopeful Bobby Scott

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Bobby Scott for Congress website) (Source: Bobby Scott for Congress website)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Attorney and U.S. Congressional hopeful Bobby Scott has passed away.

According to the Muscogee County Coroner's office, Scott was pronounced dead at his home at 2:57 p.m. on Saturday of diabetic ketoacidosis. He was 40 years old.

Scott announced that he would run for a chance to face Congressman Sanford Bishop in 2016 for his congressional seat in February. He would have faced Greg Duke in the May 24 elections. 

Scott, who was raised as a part of a military family and born on Fort Stewart, graduated from Georgia State University and earned his law degree from the University of Georgia Law School, according to his campaign website biography

A memorial service will be held at JC Harwell & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel,  2157 East St, Covington, GA on Wednesday, April 13, 2016 beginning at 11:00 A.M.  The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m., according to his obituary

Other than his parents, survivors include his son, Robert Stearns Scott of Columbus, GA and a brother, William “Bill” Scott, Jr, as well as extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NRA, P. O. Box 420648, Palm Coast, FL 32142-0648.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly