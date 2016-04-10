Vets group joins together to support 'A Heart for Harriet'

A Columbus woman in need of a heart transplant has received the support and help of a local group made up of military veterans. (Source: WTVM)

Harriet Sherald-Grayson was diagnosed with a condition affecting her heart function.

"I had a blood clot that formed and it went into my left coronary artery and blocked it at 100 percent, that caused me to have an heart attack," Grayson said.

Because of the heart attack, it caused damage on her already weak heart resulting in the need of a new heart.

"I actually started having that heart attack at work one day, and I didn’t know what was happening to me. I was actually driving around trying to figure out what happened."

Grayson's heart function is now at 25 percent, but she is unable to work and it's difficult for her to afford health insurance and medical expenses. Doctors told Grayson not having insurance before her transplant would be their biggest nightmare.



"I was told point blank they would send me to hospice to die," Grayson said.

To help save Grayson's life, one local organization is stepping to her rescue.



The organization is called Friends and Veterans on the Rise, or F.A.V.O.R., and the group of military veterans is supporting Grayson's efforts for a new heart. The organization is designed to assist disabled veterans, their families and friends.

Grayson, who’s the daughter of a veteran, was introduced to the group to meet and discuss a fundraiser that could potentially save her life.



“I’m thankful for whatever I receive, I have been around so much love and so much help and so much strength and so much support," Grayson said.

Both the organization and Grayson hope to raise $10,000 to help with her medical expenses and the gift of life through a new heart.

A Heart for Harriett fundraiser is scheduled for April 16 at Friendship Baptist Church. Food will be served at the fundraiser and donation drive for $10.

