Stars and Strikes starting to fill positions before June 1 opening

Bringing more than a 100 jobs to the Fountain City and possibly millions of dollars to the local economy, the Georgia-based Stars and Strikes is getting ready to open it's ninth and largest facility in Columbus.

Stars and Strikes representatives made a stop in Columbus on Saturday and Sunday to hire 120 new workers to help with all the fun the facility promises to bring. The business is looking for people for various hourly positions.

"From bowling counter attendants to party hosts to people in the kitchen to servers and bartenders," said Kip Lowery, director of operations of Stars and Strikes.



Sunday ended the first two-day hiring fair at the Holiday Inn Express in Columbus. Potential job candidates were able to fill out applications and had a preliminary interview on the spot.

"I think that we will really bring these jobs in and not only boost the economy cause people will be working but we're anticipating to be so busy because it is so new to the area," said Keesla Blay-Miezah, corporate director of sales.

Stars and Strikes has facilities all over the state of Georgia but the Columbus location will house the largest game room out of all their locations. Representatives say there was a need for the 5,700 square foot facility.

"We have great visionaries. Jack and Chris really scout areas that they think the community needs it as well as bring revenue for us as a company as well. So they really sit down and strategically go to specific areas that needs this type of venue," said Blay-Miezah.

The family and entertainment bowling center will take up space in the old Front Porch of the South building on Veterans Parkway.

Launch Trampoline Park is also expected to open in the same location by mid-May.

Another job fair will be next weekend on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday April 17 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express on Bear Lane in Columbus.

