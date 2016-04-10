CPD detectives said alleged gang activity connected to Peachtree Mall shooting death

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The main suspect from the Peachtree Mall shooting on March 26 made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Xzavaien Jones, 18, of Columbus, is accused of shooting 24-year-old Anthony Meredith outside of the food court at the Peachtree Mall the day before Easter.

According to CPD Maj. Gil Slouchick, Jones turned himself into law enforcement on Monday.

He was arrested on April 18 and is currently booked at the Muscogee County Jail, where he is being charged with murder.

In court on Wednesday, a CPD detective said that Meredith's death is allegedly gang-related, and was a retaliation killing. The detective said that the investigation is ongoing.

Jones was given no bond on the murder charge and a $25,000 bond for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Following his court appearance, Jones's attorney Tim Flournoy said his client is innocent.

“Well I can tell you this - my client is completely innocent and at the end of the day he will be completely exonerated, "Flournoy said. "That’s the only thing that I’m sure of in this case. He’s confident that in the end everything is going to come out fine.”

To view the full court appearance, click here.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.