Flight attendant helps Phenix City boy with Delta-themed bedroom

An act of kindness by one Delta flight attendant has meant the world for one Phenix City family and their 10-year-old son with autism.

Sandy Baker, a 32-year veteran flight attendant, helped a local Delta fan feel very special.

For many a hotel balcony is nothing special, but for Dakota "Kota" Richard it's the best spot in the world. On special occasions, the Richard family makes a nearly two-hour drive from their Phenix City home to the Atlanta airport.

They rent a hotel room nearby, all so Kota can watch the planes take off and land.

"Last time we were up there he was up to about 1 a.m. in the morning," said Kota's mother Vanessa Richard.

On Monday, the family hit the road once more to trek to Atlanta, but this time much more than a hotel balcony awaits them.

Delta flight attendant Sandy Baker recently got wind of Kota's special hobby and surprised the Richards at their home with memorabilia and donations, all to help Kota redecorate his room Delta-themed.

"When he saw everything, his face just lit up, he was so excited," said Baker.



However, it didn't stop there. Baker then arranged for the Richards to visit the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta for Kota's birthday.

Now the Phenix City family is set to tour the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport as a part of a program to help families who have children with autism feel more comfortable with airports and the flight experience.

Delta representatives say Kota will get to board a Delta plane, meet pilots, and reunite with the woman who went above and beyond.



"When she opened the truck I was just so amazed, that Delta would just go out of their way just to see a young child so happy it just brought tears to my eyes I couldn't stop crying," said Richard.



"It's been an absolute pleasure to meet Dakota and his family, it's a very loving family, Dakota is just a bright, awesome, energetic child," said Baker.

