UPDATE: Braves OF Olivera charged with assault in VA

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Hector Olivera. (Source: Arlington, VA Police Department) Hector Olivera. (Source: Arlington, VA Police Department)

(WTVM) - Several media are reporting that Atlanta Braves outfielder Hector Olivera has been officially charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman at a Virginia hotel on Wednesday.

According to WJLA in Washington, DC, a 911 call was made from the Ritz Carlton in Pentagon City, a suburb of the nation's Capital.

Police sources told ABC 7's Jeff Goldberg that the victim called at 6:51 a.m., alleging that she'd been assaulted. She said she had bruises and was taken to a hospital in Virginia. Olivera was at the hotel and arrested; police did not explain their relationship, just that the two knew each other.

The Arlington Police Department said he's now been officially charged with assault and battery, and his bond was set at $10,000. The woman,who has not been identified, is expected to be OK after taken to the hospital. 

Olivera, 31, became a member of the Braves team during a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. He is a native from Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.

The Braves are in the Washington, DC-area for a four-game series with NL East divisional rivals, the Washington Nationals. The Braves are currently 0-7 to start off their 2016 season.

The Braves have released a statement on Olivera's arrest, saying: 

We are extremely disappointed and troubled to learn of the allegations involving Hector Olivera. We will continue to gather information and will address this matter appropriately as we determine the facts.  Major League Baseball has placed Olivera on Administrative Leave effective immediately.

During the period of Administrative Leave, Olivera shall be on the Restricted List for the purposes of the Club’s Reserve List limits.  As a result, the Braves have recalled infielder Daniel Castro from Triple-A Gwinnett.   

CNN Sports said Major League Baseball issued this statement, saying: 

Consistent with our Joint Domestic Violence Policy, the player has been placed on administrative leave and the Commissioner's Office has begun an investigation.

