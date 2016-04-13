UPDATE: Braves OF Olivera charged with assault in VA

(WTVM) - Several media are reporting that Atlanta Braves outfielder Hector Olivera has been officially charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman at a Virginia hotel on Wednesday.

According to WJLA in Washington, DC, a 911 call was made from the Ritz Carlton in Pentagon City, a suburb of the nation's Capital.

Police sources told ABC 7's Jeff Goldberg that the victim called at 6:51 a.m., alleging that she'd been assaulted. She said she had bruises and was taken to a hospital in Virginia. Olivera was at the hotel and arrested; police did not explain their relationship, just that the two knew each other.

The Arlington Police Department said he's now been officially charged with assault and battery, and his bond was set at $10,000. The woman,who has not been identified, is expected to be OK after taken to the hospital.

BREAKING: sources confirm Atlanta Braves player Hector Olivera arrested for domestic dispute in Arlington. — Jeff Goldberg (@abc7jeffg) April 13, 2016

Olivera, 31, became a member of the Braves team during a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. He is a native from Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.

UPDATE on Hector Olivera from source: likely make first appearance in court at 3-4 today; likely be charged w/ misdemeanor assault & battery — Jeff Goldberg (@abc7jeffg) April 13, 2016

The Braves are in the Washington, DC-area for a four-game series with NL East divisional rivals, the Washington Nationals. The Braves are currently 0-7 to start off their 2016 season.

The Braves have released a statement on Olivera's arrest, saying:

We are extremely disappointed and troubled to learn of the allegations involving Hector Olivera. We will continue to gather information and will address this matter appropriately as we determine the facts. Major League Baseball has placed Olivera on Administrative Leave effective immediately. During the period of Administrative Leave, Olivera shall be on the Restricted List for the purposes of the Club’s Reserve List limits. As a result, the Braves have recalled infielder Daniel Castro from Triple-A Gwinnett.

CNN Sports said Major League Baseball issued this statement, saying:

Consistent with our Joint Domestic Violence Policy, the player has been placed on administrative leave and the Commissioner's Office has begun an investigation.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.