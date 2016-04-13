Broward Co. Clerk of Courts issues arrest warrant for former AU RB Mason

St. Louis Rams running back Tre Mason (27) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

(WTVM) - Former Auburn running back Tre Mason is in trouble with the law again.

The current Los Angeles Rams running back has a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court following his March 2016 arrest.

The court date he missed was on Monday, and the arrest warrant was issued the same day; his bond will be set at $1,500 upon his arrest and court date.

Mason was arrested in Hollywood, FL on March 5, and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and other charges.

According to details found on the Broward County Clerk of Courts website, Mason was arrested by the Hollywood, FL Police Department and charged with obstruction of justice/resisting arrest, possession of less than 20 grams of weed, reckless driving and failure to register a motor vehicle.

A police report also indicates that police had to use a Taser to subdue Mason, according to ESPN.

He is currently a running back for the Los Angeles Rams and his address is listed as Delrey Beach, FL. He was drafted in the third round in 2014.

