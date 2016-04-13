Officials explain security changes at Columbus City Services Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you've been to the City Services Center in Columbus recently you may have noticed you are no longer required to go through the metal detectors or place your personal belongings through the security scanning equipment.

In fact, the entire scanner is gone, leaving many wondering where did it go.



Lisa Goodwin, Columbus Deputy City Manager says the city had to make major adjustments at the end of 2015 after the $25,000 security scanning system at the government center broke.



"We didn't have a spare scanning piece of equipment so we had to take the equipment here at the City Services Center and move it down to the government center," says Goodwin.



In the meantime, Goodwin says other security measures have been put in place.



"This building is still well-protected. We do have our security vets here, you will see them as you come through," says Goodwin.



Access to the city services center remains limited to one entrance so that deputies can monitor and manage traffic flow.

Goodwin says although city officials would like to have scanners at both locations again, Sheriff Darr and Goodwin both agreed for right now there's a greater need to have the one scanner at the government center.



"The main reason of course is because we have the courts at the government center and because as you know with courts, and families and with verdicts things can get hot and heated and heavy, so we want to make sure that people that are coming through the government center are free of any weapons," says Goodwin.



According to Goodwin, a new security scanner has been purchased and will arrive within the next 60 days.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.