WHINSEC holds 3 day panel discussion about countering natural disasters

A three-day panel discussion is underway on Fort Benning at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, or WHINSEC, aimed at coordinating resources to better deal with natural disasters.

It was for military personnel from several Latin American countries, plus other eligible civilians and soldiers.

The panel of speakers from FEMA, the Army Corp of Engineers, and the Columbus Emergency Management Division of the Columbus Fire and EMS answered questions from students and other military officials on better planning and possibly working with other countries in U.S. allied Latin America.

The agenda included presentations on topics like providing support for domestic disasters, understanding inter-agency planning, and the roles of other military and support agencies.

"The students and the faculty are constantly studying better ways to teach their Latin America students how we do disaster response. In turn they can take this lesson back to their countries and the things that work well for us, we hope they work well for them," said Riley Land, Deputy Director Emergency Management Division of the Columbus Fire and EMS.

"It's been very interesting to hear the different perspectives from the different agencies and from the local Columbus level here all the way to the Federal level like FEMA. And how they integrate with all our state to federal partners," said Major Michael Arevalo-CGSOC student at WHINSEC

The U.S. Southern Command Team also presented environmental and energy considerations during emergencies.



The presentations and discussion panel continues Thursday with the state department addressing inter-agency issues in preparedness, response and recovery. The event wraps up at noon.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.