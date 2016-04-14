New director at Pastoral Institute set to tackle military issues

From combat experience, to time counseling at Fort Benning, the new leader of the Pastoral Institute is using his military background to help the counseling center reach new goals.

Retired Army Chaplain Colonel Thomas Waynick is settling into the position of the counseling center's new director. Waynick is a licensed marriage and family therapist and hold's three master's degrees. The new director says he's seen a slew of military and combat specific issues effecting families in the Valley during his time serving at Fort Benning.

"Post traumatic stress, war trauma, effects on military families and then something called moral injury, and those are all topics are current and things I want to make sure that we are well trained on because the reality is about 30 percent, 35 percent of our clients are related to the military," said Waynick.

Another issue Waynick plans to tackle is long term changes to the health care system. Waynick says a good portion of their clients use insurance, so handling changes to nationwide health care is important.

Waynick took on the role as the Pastoral Institutes new leader in January 2016.

