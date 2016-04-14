Author finds divorce rates are lower than believed

There is some hopeful news for couples thinking about getting married. According to new research from author Shaunti Feldhahn, divorce rates aren't as high as we think.

Feldhahn spent the last eight years collecting research for her new book "The Good News About Marriage" and she shared her finding to Columbus couples on Thursday.

Feldhahn addressed couples at the Right From the Start annual luncheon, giving relationship findings from her study on marriages and how to have a successful one.



Feldhahn says most people think the divorce rate is at 50 percent, but her research show the success rate is much higher.

"Right now 71 percent of people are still married to their first spouse, that's according to the Census Bureau, that's not some little side bar study right? And the 29 percent that aren't still married, that includes people who are married for 50 years and their spouse died," said Feldhahn.



Feldhahn will continue sharing her findings with couples in the Valley, Thursday evening at seven at the Saint Luke's Ministry Center for a date night sponsored by Right From the Start.

Tickets are $30 per couple, there's free child care, and you can buy tickets at the door.

