Fallen heroes of the 3rd Infantry Division honored with memorial wall

A special ceremony was held for several military fallen heroes of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team to remember the sacrifice they gave to their country.

The names of the 80 men and women who served in the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division who have died in service starting from 1991 to 2010 were remembered for their legacy and service one last time before the division is deactivated at Fort Benning.

A tribute was held Thursday afternoon behind the National Infantry Museum to honor the fallen heroes.Several 3-ID or Sledgehammer Soldiers as they are called past and present attended the remembrance ceremony.

The names of all 80 soldiers were read out loud and a wreath was laid in front of the newly constructed memorial. It was the community support that helped make this new memorial a reality for not just Fort Benning, but anyone in the general public.

Among the speakers for the ceremony was the Brigade Commander. The old memorial wall will remain on post, but the remaining pieces such as the sledgehammer monument were removed and brought to the Walk of Heroes to be part of the new memorial.

"As a veteran and a resident of Columbus, Georgia and as a father of a former Sledgehammer Soldier and a citizen of the United States this is truly an honor to celebrate and recognize these young people who made the ultimate sacrifice," said John Hargrove, community supporter.

"Every person I worked with in this brigade is passionate about what they do. They love the brigade, the love the division and they love what the Army does," Sgt. Major Joseph Tinker.

It took about six months of planning for this ceremony.

Since the 3rd Infantry Division will no longer be part of Fort Benning, many people wanted the public to be able to have access to see the new memorial honoring the division.

Their deactivation ceremony will be Friday, April 15 at 9:30 a.m. on Kelley Hill at Fort Benning.

