Columbus organization hosts silent auction to benefit victims of domestic violence

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Hope Harbour is hosting its fourth annual “Bidding for Hope Silent Auction” to benefit the Columbus Alliance for Battled Women.

The auction will be located at the W.C. Bradley Co. Museum at 1017 Front Avenue on Thursday, April 28 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advanced and $15 if you purchase them at the door.

Tickets include drinks and appetizers at the event. If you are not able to attend the silent auction, you can still make a donation by check and mail it to Hope Harbour, PO Box 4182 Columbus, GA 31914 and make the attention to “Bidding for Hope.” You can also donate online or purchase tickets by clicking here.

Hope Harbour provides crisis intervention and supportive services for victims of domestic violence and their children. All services are confidential and free of charge. If you or someone you know may need assistance you can call their crisis line at (706) 324-3850.

