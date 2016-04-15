AMC Theatres changes mind, bans texting for moviegoers - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

AMC Theatres changes mind, bans texting for moviegoers

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
AMC Studio 30 theater, Olathe, Kansas, photo (Source: AP Images) AMC Studio 30 theater, Olathe, Kansas, photo (Source: AP Images)

(WTVM) - "NO TEXTING AT AMC."

Moviegoers spoke loud and clear at the entertainment company after they announced on Thursday that they would consider allowing texting during running movies at their theatres.

"NO TEXTING AT AMC. Won't happen. You spoke. We listened. Quickly, that idea has been sent to the cutting room floor," they tweeted on Friday.

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron told Variety that the idea of texting in theaters would "get more people" - meaning millennials - to go to the movies. 

"When you tell a 22-year-old to turn off the phone, don’t ruin the movie, they hear please cut off your left arm above the elbow," Aron said to Variety. "You can’t tell a 22-year-old to turn off their cellphone. That’s not how they live their life."

He then felt the social media backlash for the idea.

"With your advice in hand, there will be NO TEXTING ALLOWED in any of the auditoriums at AMC Theatres," Aron said in a press release on Friday. "Not today, not tomorrow and not in the foreseeable future." 

Aron said the theatres will instead invest $1 billion to enhance their technology and "focus on our other ideas to delight and entertain" moviegoers. 

AMC Theatres is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

