AMC Theatres changes mind, bans texting for moviegoers

(WTVM) - "NO TEXTING AT AMC."

Moviegoers spoke loud and clear at the entertainment company after they announced on Thursday that they would consider allowing texting during running movies at their theatres.

"NO TEXTING AT AMC. Won't happen. You spoke. We listened. Quickly, that idea has been sent to the cutting room floor," they tweeted on Friday.

NO TEXTING AT AMC. Won't happen. You spoke. We listened. Quickly, that idea has been sent to the cutting room floor. pic.twitter.com/JR0fo5megR — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 15, 2016

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron told Variety that the idea of texting in theaters would "get more people" - meaning millennials - to go to the movies.

"When you tell a 22-year-old to turn off the phone, don’t ruin the movie, they hear please cut off your left arm above the elbow," Aron said to Variety. "You can’t tell a 22-year-old to turn off their cellphone. That’s not how they live their life."

He then felt the social media backlash for the idea.

@CEOAdam Why would you make the theater experience worse? You've just given everyone another reason to wait for the rental. — Patrick Dixon (@Rocksolid32) April 14, 2016

@CEOAdam AMC isn't losing millennials because they can't text. You're losing them b/c the cost of tickets outpaced their share of income. — Video Militia (@VideoMilitia) April 14, 2016

"With your advice in hand, there will be NO TEXTING ALLOWED in any of the auditoriums at AMC Theatres," Aron said in a press release on Friday. "Not today, not tomorrow and not in the foreseeable future."

Aron said the theatres will instead invest $1 billion to enhance their technology and "focus on our other ideas to delight and entertain" moviegoers.

Press reported we considering a test allowing texts in a VERY FEW screens. We know vast majority of audience wants no texting (1 of 2) — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) April 14, 2016

IF ever, we ONLY would pursue in a way we'd be TOTALLY confident ALL our guests will fully enjoy movie going experience at AMC (2 of 2) — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) April 14, 2016

AMC Theatres is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

