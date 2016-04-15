CSU women's basketball coach Jonathan Norton announces departure

Norton and athletic director Todd Reeser speaking at the Friday news conference. (Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus State Lady Cougars basketball coach Jonathan Norton has announced he's leaving the program.

Norton and the school held a press conference on Friday. He's been the head coach since 2009.

Surprise announcement from Columbus State. @CSUCougarsWBB coach Jonathan Norton announces he's leaving the program. — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) April 15, 2016

Norton has been head coach since 2009. 141-61 record in that time — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) April 15, 2016

Norton will become to principal at Wynnbrook Christian School and Chief Admin Officer of Wynnbrook Baptist Church.

Norton getting emotional, saying Faith, family and then basketball have been his priorities. — Paul Stockman (@Paul_Stockman) April 15, 2016

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.