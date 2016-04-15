CSU women's basketball coach Jonathan Norton announces departure - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CSU women's basketball coach Jonathan Norton announces departure

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
By Paul Stockman, Sports Reporter
Connect
Norton and athletic director Todd Reeser speaking at the Friday news conference. (Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM) Norton and athletic director Todd Reeser speaking at the Friday news conference. (Source: Paul Stockman/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus State Lady Cougars basketball coach Jonathan Norton has announced he's leaving the program.

Norton and the school held a press conference on Friday. He's been the head coach since 2009. 

Norton will become to principal at Wynnbrook Christian School and Chief Admin Officer of Wynnbrook Baptist Church. 

