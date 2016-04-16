Thunder in the Valley thrills crowd with air show, historical exhibits

Aerial performers gathered from across the country to dazzle the crowds at the Thunder in the Valley airshow, held at the Columbus Metropolitan Airport.



Throughout Saturday afternoon, the public witnessed high-intensity routines filled with dips, spins and smoke trails, leaving fans like Maxwell Ray awestruck.

He said his favorite routine involved pilots performing corkscrews and tandem flying.



However, the aerial performers weren't the only stars of the show. Those interested in interacting with these machines saw exhibits featuring small, one-pilot jets, historic war planes, and a large display of world-war era jeeps and tanks.

Festival goer Brooks Goldsmith said the highlight of his day was taking a look inside these large historical artifacts.



“You can get in those and control the turrets. That was fun!” he said.

Beyond the entertainment, some members of the community, like James Grace, look forward to Thunder in the Valley, a nonprofit organization, which donates to charities and supports businesses in the area.

“Some people take for gr anted,” he said. “They don't even think twice about it, but I think it's a great experience and I think it's wonderful for the community."



Since 1997, the nonprofit group hosting Thunder in the Valley has donated over $750,000 to local charities.



All performers will return on April 17, and the show will start from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

