SEGMENT: Local organizations aim to raise money during Autism Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - April is National Autism Awareness Month and several local organizations are going out of their way to raise awareness of autism.

Autism is a developmental issue that one in 63 children deal with on a daily basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office along with Amerigroup, Chick-fil-A, and the Autism Hope Center and Support Group are holding "Health Awareness: Autism Family Night."

The free event takes place Monday night at 5p.m. at the Chick-fil-A on Wynnton Road.

While you are there you can expect to learn more about not only the numbers behind autism, but they will also be holding educational activities for children of all ages.

The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office will have the autism police car at the restaurant and they will be signing people up for the Care Card program. The CCP is an identification card for individuals who have autism to show law enforcement so that they know they are autistic.

