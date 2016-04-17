Columbus man shot during home invasion, Camaro stolen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A 50-year-old man was shot in the left forearm Saturday around 11:45 p.m. when a man armed with a shotgun barged into his home, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Captain William Turner with CPD said a woman was also inside the north Columbus home when the gunman came inside the house, located at 5510 Perry Avenue near West Britt David Road, demanding money. She was not injured.

The gunman didn’t just get away with some cash, he also took the keys to the couples 2015 maroon Chevrolet Camaro and drove off, which has been recovered.

The suspect is described as a white man between 30 to 35 years old, stands 5’5” tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. If you have any information about this crime, contact the patrol division at CPD (706)-653-3300.

