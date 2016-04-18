PHOTOS: Anti-Muslim rally with armed protesters at Georgia state - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

PHOTOS: Anti-Muslim rally with armed protesters at Georgia state capitol

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
ATLANTA (WTVM) - A group of armed, anti-Muslin demonstrators have started a rally in Atlanta on Monday. 

The rally, which started at the Georgia Capitol and ended at the CNN Center in downtown Atlanta, included armed men protesting several issues, including U.S. immigration policies and the contentious arrest of anti-government militants in Oregon earlier this year, according to WABE in Atlanta

The organizer, James Stachowiak, of Augusta, GA, said he was denied a permit to hold an armed rally at Liberty Plaza by the Georgia Building Authority on Feb. 10. The board said he did not provide enough information on the event.  

One of the protesters, when asked by a bystander, if he were a white supremacist vehemently denied it. He was wearing a "death to ISIS" shirt and said he told a "Nazi militia group" not to show up because he wasn't "down with the rhetoric of the KKK or the Nazis." 

This isn't the first protest Stachowaik has been a part of; in 2015, he held a one-man rally outside of a recruiting center plaza with a semi-automatic weapon following the terror attacks in Chattanooga, TN on July 18, 2015. 

Georgia State University has told its bus route to avoid the area surrounding this rally "out of abundance of caution." 

The area has mostly media and a few bystanders, but has a significant security presence. 

