PHOTOS: Anti-Muslim rally with armed protesters at Georgia state capitol

One of the protesters in Atlanta on Monday. (Source: Robbie Medwed/Twitter)

ATLANTA (WTVM) - A group of armed, anti-Muslin demonstrators have started a rally in Atlanta on Monday.

The rally, which started at the Georgia Capitol and ended at the CNN Center in downtown Atlanta, included armed men protesting several issues, including U.S. immigration policies and the contentious arrest of anti-government militants in Oregon earlier this year, according to WABE in Atlanta.

The ceremonial destroying of the photos of Obama and a drawing of Muhammad. #gapol pic.twitter.com/1az9JCXfnf — Robbie Medwed (@rjmedwed) April 18, 2016

"I'm not calling for the death of Muslims, but Black Lives Matter has called for the death of Whitey." #gapol pic.twitter.com/blV67hD9QL — Robbie Medwed (@rjmedwed) April 18, 2016

The organizer, James Stachowiak, of Augusta, GA, said he was denied a permit to hold an armed rally at Liberty Plaza by the Georgia Building Authority on Feb. 10. The board said he did not provide enough information on the event.

"I am number two on the ISIS hit list." pic.twitter.com/DwYZIsus9K — Robbie Medwed (@rjmedwed) April 18, 2016

"Dont be like the people who interrupt Donald Trump. You'll get your chance." pic.twitter.com/ew1OYvNjik — Robbie Medwed (@rjmedwed) April 18, 2016

"Black Lives Matter is a Muslim group," he says. "They are the black version of the KKK." pic.twitter.com/JbK6w3h7LB — Robbie Medwed (@rjmedwed) April 18, 2016

One of the protesters, when asked by a bystander, if he were a white supremacist vehemently denied it. He was wearing a "death to ISIS" shirt and said he told a "Nazi militia group" not to show up because he wasn't "down with the rhetoric of the KKK or the Nazis."

Today's anti-Muslim rally. // Q: Are you a white supremacist? A: Nazis wanted to join me. I said no. #gapol pic.twitter.com/vRjRY4wrvn — Robbie Medwed (@rjmedwed) April 18, 2016

This isn't the first protest Stachowaik has been a part of; in 2015, he held a one-man rally outside of a recruiting center plaza with a semi-automatic weapon following the terror attacks in Chattanooga, TN on July 18, 2015.

"I want to make it clear I do not hate Muslims, I just want them to follow the Constitution." pic.twitter.com/GmVFPO36Il — Robbie Medwed (@rjmedwed) April 18, 2016

Georgia State University has told its bus route to avoid the area surrounding this rally "out of abundance of caution."

The area has mostly media and a few bystanders, but has a significant security presence.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.