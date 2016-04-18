Foul, drunk UGA student arrested for using fart spray in Athens bar

ATHENS, GA (WTVM) - One UGA student gave an entirely new meaning to the phrase, "college boys stink!"

Blake Leland Zengo, 20, of Bogart, GA, was arrest for allegedly spraying an offensively-smelled prank called "Liquid A**" into another bar patron's face on at Whiskey Bent on 1:30 a.m. in Athens on April 9.

The product used is described on its website as "is an overwhelming, stinky, funny prank product."

"Watching the facial grimaces of people and hearing their comments about the part-your-hair, gagging stench will have you laughing until it hurts," the website said.

The rest of the description is rather unflattering - and could only be funny when used by a 20-year-old college guy.

The police report indicates that Zengo was "slurring his words" and "very inebriated" at the time of his arrest. The spray was also found in Zengo's pocket at the time of his arrest, and the victim pointed him out when police arrived.

The 21-year-old woman who had the offensive prank sprayed in her face did not press charges, according to the police report. But a night of fun was cut short - several bargoers left Whiskey Bent because of the sour-smelling atmosphere.

Zengo was charged with underage consumption of alcohol, disorderly conduct and public intoxication and was released on a $1,500 bond after spending two hours in jail.

