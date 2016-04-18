Family of Sean Rey still fighting for justice one-year later

There are new details in the investigation of a cyclist who was struck by multiple vehicles on a Phenix City road last April. The office of the Alabama Attorney General is looking into the case and they say criminal charges will not be filed in the death of Sean Rey.

A Phenix City hit-and-run took the life of 26-year-old Sean Rey over the weekend. Rey was hit in the 3600 block of Summerville Road in Phenix City on April 2 by one car and run over by another vehicle that fled the scene.

For the first time since the Alabama Attorney general office made a decision in the fatal accident of a Phenix City man, News Leader 9 is hearing from his family and also the attorney who would have represented one the people accused in the hit and run had charges been filed against him.

It's been one year since the death of Sean Rey in Phenix City. Rey died two weeks after being hit by two cars as he rode his bike to work along Summerville Road.

News Leader 9 visited the scene of the accident where family and friends have been gathered all day. Family members and friends were gathered at Summerville Road and 36th Street since 7 a.m. Monday to raise awareness for cyclists' and pedestrians' safety.

Several of his co-workers also came by to offer their condolences.

Stacy Grimes is still dealing with the pain of losing her younger brother one year ago Monday. On this day, she and Rey's girlfriend sat at the corner of Summerville Road and 36th Street where her brother was the victim of two hit and runs.

A new memorial with a bike, flowers, a cross and a sign reads, "Justice for Sean Rey, Cyclist, and Hit and Run victim" also sits on the corner of the accident.

"His bike was damaged too heavily to be recognized as a bicycle and it's still in police custody. This bike is my mother's and she has not rode it since the accident and it's a shame because they used to love riding it," Stacy said.

In April 2015, Sean Rey was riding his bike to work at the Chevron Gas Station on Summerville Road in Phenix City when he collided with a car and was run over by a second vehicle. One of the drivers then left the scene.

Rey passed away from his injuries at the hospital two weeks after the incident. The memorial with fresh flowers and a cross is serving as a reminder to people to be cautious of your surroundings.

"Even if it's a stranger, you never know what kind of connection you can have and what kind of repercussions that can create and to just be aware," said Grimes.

It's also a reminder to those passing by that the family still has not received the justice they want.

"We believe that failing to give right a way to a pedestrian that was legally having the right a way striking that individual and leaving his body to lay in the street, not rendering aid, not calling 911, some sort of charges should have been brought," said Grimes.

The Alabama Attorney General's Office said in March they didn't have enough evidence to prosecute the case and no charges will be filed.

Because their decision was based on not enough evidence, family members are still coming to terms with that decision.

