Fellow coach reacts to death of teacher, coach killed in car accident

The entire Carver High School community is mourning after the sudden and tragic death of Carver High School's baseball coach David Pollard.



Pollard, 36, died Monday afternoon from injuries sustained in a 3-car accident on Buena Vista Road involving a stolen vehicle.

“We been out here since the bell rang trying to help the players out,” says Andy Hicks, the assistant baseball coach at Carver High School.

According to Hicks, the team has three regional games left, including a game against LaGrange that was cancelled due to the tragic loss.



“The hardest part you know as a coach it’s hard to be strong when your guys come up there and they are so affected by it,” says Hicks.



Coach Pollard was hired at Carver High School in August 2013 and worked as a special education teacher, a football and baseball coach.

According to Hicks, Pollard was a Columbus native and leaves behind a wife and daughter.



Grief counseling will be available for Pollard's players and students. The Carver staff learned the news right before school was released, so everyone is still in shock at this time.



One of the Carver teachers says that Pollard had only left campus to run an errand before his game when the accident on Buena Vista occurred.



The suspect in the stolen Audi fled on foot. The suspect has been described as a black male in his early 20s, is approximately 6'1" tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

You are urged to contact the Columbus Police Department if you have any information on this case.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.











